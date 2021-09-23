Left Menu

Nobel prize banquet postponed again this year due to pandemic

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:09 IST
There will be no banquet in Stockholm this year and laureates will receive their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries, the Nobel Foundation said on Thursday. "I think everybody would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet," the Nobel Foundation said in a statement.

The traditional festivities were replaced last year as well with a mainly digital celebration as the pandemic raged Europe and the rest of the world.

