The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Can makers still shoot for a 2021 release?

Fans are waiting for The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The third season was renewed in November 2020. So it's almost a year since the show was renewed. No wonder fans are champing at the bit to get any good news. Finally, the wait is almost over. The filming for the series was wrapped up on August 28, 2021. The makers made this announcement via social media.

Now it's time for post-production works. And we guess it would take another two to three months. So, it's much more likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix in early 2022.

On June 8, Netflix has revealed the episode titles. They are as follows: "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

The plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been kept under the wrap. However, fans could get some hints of the upcoming episodes from the revealed title names.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Academy has five children. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces. The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The second season ended by introducing a new name for itself - The Sparrow Academy. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy.

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers, including Ritu Arya (as Lila Pitts), Justin Cornwell (Sparrow leader Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves), and Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves).

The release date of Netflix's superhero series is yet to be declared. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

Also Read: The Expendables 4 & spinoff film to begin production in October 2021