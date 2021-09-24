Left Menu

Ajay Devgn shares his 'defining moment' with son Yug from their Maldives trip

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his little son Yug.

Updated: 24-09-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:04 IST
Ajay Devgn shares his 'defining moment' with son Yug from their Maldives trip
Ajay Devgn with his son Yug (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his little son Yug. In the image, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying the sea waves on the boat in the Maldives. The two can also be seen wearing life jackets as the 'Singham' actor holds his son close.

Ajay has beautifully described the click. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, he wrote, "Yug wearing his safety jacket, that's me, when we hit the waters at Maldives...A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break."

For the unversed, Ajay recently went to the ocean paradise for the shoot of "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls" show. He was accompanied by his family members there. In fact, they celebrated Yug's 11th birthday there only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

