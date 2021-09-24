Left Menu

Masaba wraps up second season of 'Masaba Masaba'

Fashion designer Masaba has finished shooting for the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:26 IST
Masaba (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Fashion designer Masaba has finished shooting for the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'. Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, "42 days.Lots of laughs,tears,anxieties,pure happiness,deep tiredness later it's a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast,crew ( Dr.K) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your @netflix_in screens soonish!"

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. Neena Gupta also plays a key role in the hit show. Directed by Sonam Nair, the first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. (ANI)

