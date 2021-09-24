Left Menu

Ellen DeGeneres 'never thought' her show would last for 19 seasons

American media personality and TV host Ellen DeGeneres recently talked about her namesake talk show, which has been on-air since 2003 and said that she anticipated it going on for as long as it did.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:05 IST
Ellen DeGeneres 'never thought' her show would last for 19 seasons
Ellen DeGeneres (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American media personality and TV host Ellen DeGeneres recently talked about her namesake talk show, which has been on-air since 2003 and said that she anticipated it going on for as long as it did. According to People magazine, joined by Mario Lopez from 'Access Hollywood', on the set 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', DeGeneres opened up about the piece of advice she would give her younger self in the year of her show's debut.

"I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy [it]," the 63-year-old comedian said. All those years ago, DeGeneres never could have predicted her show's success and longevity. "But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long," she admitted.

"I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don't last that long usually. So I'm, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long," continued the show's host. DeGeneres had announced in May that her long-running talk show would conclude next year after its 19th season. Later addressing her decision while in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, DeGeneres said it was the "right thing" for her to do.

"I didn't rehearse the monologue. I knew what I was going to say, but the words hadn't come out of my mouth. So I was okay until I started talking and it became real. Obviously, I got emotional because it's real now. But I'm feeling good," DeGeneres previously said on her show. The ending of the series comes a year after accusations that the show's set was alleged to be a toxic workplace, as per People magazine. The farewell season for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' premiered on September 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021