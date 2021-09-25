Dolce & Gabbana light up Milan fashion week with glittery show

Glitter lit up the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan fashion show on Saturday, with the designer duo peppering their spring/summer 2022 women collection with sparkling, sequined blouses and rock-studded mini-skirts and trousers. The #DG Light show, which was held in a disco-like atmosphere with glimmering mirrors as a backdrop, also featured black biker jackets and camouflaged overcoats, cargo pants worn with crystal-encrusted tops, fringed gold and silver dresses.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana incorporated elements seen in previous collections, such as embroidery, lace, flowers, animalier prints, bras, corsets and tight black dresses. Some jackets had large, butterfly-like shoulders, while accessories included thigh-high denim boots. The creative pair said on the sidelines of the presentation they had drawn inspiration from the early 2000s when their exuberant designs broke with the dominant minimalist style.

The lights and glitzy glamour of the show were a call to leave behind the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic, they said. The show was one of the last big events of Milan Fashion Week, which runs until Monday and is hosting both in-person events and digital presentations following virtual editions in February due to the pandemic.

Giorgio Armani will present his main collection on Saturday.

