Kangana Ranaut recalls school days in recent Insta post

Travelling down memory lane, actor Kangana Ranaut dug out a few pictures from her childhood.
Travelling down memory lane, actor Kangana Ranaut dug out a few pictures from her childhood. In one of the images posted on her official Instagram account, she can be seen wearing her school uniform.
Reminiscing her school days, Kangana wrote, "Small school in the valley called Hill View ... year 1998. Himachal Pradesh." The other picture shows little Kangana posing at a temple.
"Found another gem ha ha ...From school picnic to a temple premises.... Jai Mata di," she captioned the Instagram post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and ' The Incarnation: Sita'. (ANI)
