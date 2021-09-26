Left Menu

Release date of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' changed, to reach theatres in Feb

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release this Christmas, will now arrive in theatres next year in February.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:34 IST
Laal Singh Chaddha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release this Christmas, will now arrive in theatres next year in February. Announcing the new release date of his movie on social media, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day, 2022."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the title role. The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

