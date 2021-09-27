FACTBOX-Key winners at the Tony Awards
The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories. BEST PLAY "The Inheritance" BEST MUSICAL "Moulin Rouge!
BEST PLAY "The Inheritance"
BEST MUSICAL "Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY "A Soldier's Play"
BEST ACTOR, PLAY Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"
BEST ACTRESS, PLAY Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"
BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "A Christmas Carol"
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL "Jagged Little Pill"
