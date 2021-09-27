Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key winners at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories. BEST PLAY "The Inheritance" BEST MUSICAL "Moulin Rouge!

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 09:08 IST
FACTBOX-Key winners at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST PLAY "The Inheritance"

BEST MUSICAL "Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY "A Soldier's Play"

BEST ACTOR, PLAY Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"

BEST ACTRESS, PLAY Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "A Christmas Carol"

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL "Jagged Little Pill"

Also Read: Cairn, Air India seek stay on New York court proceedings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021