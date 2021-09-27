FACTBOX-Key winners at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST PLAY "The Inheritance"

BEST MUSICAL "Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY "A Soldier's Play"

BEST ACTOR, PLAY Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"

BEST ACTRESS, PLAY Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "A Christmas Carol"

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL "Jagged Little Pill"

