My ambition is to do justice to every character: Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor says he is fortunate to realise his dream of becoming an actor and hopes to develop his craft to the best of his ability. During a question and answer (Q&A) session on Twitter Monday, Shahid was asked what his ambition was. In his reply, the 40-year-old actor wrote that he has been blessed to get varied opportunities in his career. ''God has been kind. I am fortunate to be an actor. It was a far off dream. Ambition is to do justice to every opportunity and every character I play. Dil se kaam karna hai (I want to work wholeheartedly). That's it,'' he tweeted. Son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid made his film debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy ''Ishq Vishk'' and slowly emerged as one of the top performers of the industry with films like ''Kaminey'', ''Jab We Met'', ''Haider'' and ''Udta Punjab''.

In 2019, the actor's drama ''Kabir Singh'' became one of the biggest hits of his career. Shahid will be next seen on the big screen in ''Jersey''. The Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name will be released theatrically on December 31.

''It's my best film making experience yet. Cant wait to share it with you all (sic),'' he said about ''Jersey''.

Also starring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, the upcoming film has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original featuring South star Nani. ''Jersey'' chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

When a fan asked Shahid to write something for Nani, the actor tweeted, ''I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.'' ''Jersey'' is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video thriller drama series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of ''The Family Man'' fame.

