Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' to release on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 16

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:55 IST
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' to release on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 16
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial ''Sardar Udham'', starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, will premiere on October 16.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the upcoming film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

The makers revealed the release date in the teaser of the movie, produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kaushal shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram page.

''On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission,'' the actor wrote in the caption.

Billed as ''an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life - to avenge India's most gruesome tragedy,'' ''Sardar Udham'' also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.

The Amazon original movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021