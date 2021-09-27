Left Menu

Siachen base-camp opened for domestic tourists in Ladakh

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:24 IST
Siachen base-camp opened for domestic tourists in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

The base-camp of Siachen glacier, the world's highest and coldest battlefield, was opened on Monday for domestic tourists on the occasion of World Tourism Day, officials said Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, inaugurated the opening of the Siachen base camp for domestic tourists, an official spokesman said.

The theme for this World Tourism Day is 'tourism for inclusive growth'.

The step has been taken to boost tourism in Ladakh and give people a window to appreciate the tough work done by army jawans and engineers in extreme weather and inhospitable terrains, the officials said.

The MP along with others visited the war memorial at the Siachen base camp and paid homage to the martyrs.

Secretary Tourism, Ladakh, Mehboob Ali Khan, flagged-off a cleanliness drive from the tourist reception centre as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.

The department of tourism, Leh, also organised a cleanliness drive along with various stakeholders of the tourism industry such as All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), All Ladakh Hotels and Guest Houses Association (ALHGHA), Ladakh Mountain Guide Association (LMGA) and others. Sanitisers, masks and garbage bags were distributed.

The cleanliness drive would be observed at popular tourist places, including the Sindhu Ghat and Rock-Climbing area of Shey Manla, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021