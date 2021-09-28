Entertainment News Roundup: Relief and disbelief greet R. Kelly guilty verdict; Fendi and Versace present joint fashion collection and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the song "Radio Peace", was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting a interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

Tony Awards ceremony slumps to 2.6 million low on television

The television audience for Sunday's Tony Awards for theater slumped to a new low despite a star-studded cast that promoted Broadway's return after an 18-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broadcaster CBS said on Monday that just 2.6 million Americans tuned in for the two-hour special, which did double duty as an awards ceremony and a commercial for the return of live theater.

'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Inheritance' win biggest Tony Awards as Broadway shows off its best

AIDS play "The Inheritance" and musical "Moulin Rouge!" won the top honors at Broadway's Tony Awards on Sunday in a four-hour ceremony that promoted the return of live theatre and called for better opportunities for Black writers and performers. "Tonight feels like a homecoming," said host Audra McDonald. "The lights are on, we are here, we are back."

Relief and disbelief greet R. Kelly guilty verdict

A mixture of relief and disbelief greeted the guilty verdict on Monday in the sex trafficking trial of singer R. Kelly, the most high profile musician brought down in the #MeToo era. Kelly, once one of the biggest selling R&B singers with hits like "I Can Believe I Can Fly," was convicted on all nine counts after some 25 years of using his fame and wealth to lure underage girls and women for sex.

Burberry shows 'animal instinct' with deconstructed trench for spring

British fashion house Burberry deconstructed its camel trench coat for its women's spring line on Monday, removing sleeves and in some cases, its back. The collection, called "Animal Instinct", saw Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci reinvent the label's trademark piece, adding short capes, turning lapels into long scarves, cutting out slits as well as making the coats collarless or bottomless.

R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced, after a 5-1/2 week trial.

CAA to buy rival ICM Partners in merger of major Hollywood talent agencies

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) said on Monday it would buy rival ICM Partners, in a deal that will merge two major Hollywood talent agencies. The deal, which is set to close later this year, will give CAA access to ICM's entire roster of talent that includes "Bridgerton" Producer Shonda Rhimes and actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Meet Fendace: Fendi and Versace present joint fashion collection

Rival Italian luxury labels Fendi and Versace have teamed up to present a joint collection to mark the end of Milan fashion Week. Celebrities including Demi Moore, Dua Lipa and Elizabeth Hurley gathered on Sunday night for the show, which was kept under wraps until the last minute. Models on the catwalk included Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Naomi Campbell.

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release

After an 18-month delay, James Bond film "No Time To Die" finally begins its cinema rollout this week - a relief for its stars and movie theatre operators. Daniel Craig returns for a final fifth outing as the suave British secret agent, known for his love of fast cars and cool gadgets.

Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

The Rolling Stones kicked off the U.S. leg of their "No Filter" tour on Sunday with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts. The veteran British band, on their first tour since 1963 without Watts, displayed photos and video of him on huge projections at the St. Louis, Missouri, arena against a drum solo soundtrack.

