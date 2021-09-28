One Piece Chapter 1027: Battle of Kaido vs. Yamato & Luffy is on peak

The manga aficionados are excited as One Piece Chapter 1027 will be out soon without any delay. The imminent chapter is highly coveted, as it is going to feature many interesting fights on the roof of the Skull Dome. Read further to know what you can expect from Chapter 1027 of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1027 will highlight the fierce battle of Luffy and Momonosuke Vs. Kaidou. Recent chapters of the Japanese manga storyline are into the intense battle since Luffy is back into the action after his recovery.

Finally Luffy has recovered, and Momomonosuke is adult and mature now. He transformed into a large dragon. Both of them headed towards Onigashima in the mission to face Shun Kaidou. The final battle has already started between Kaidou vs. YamatoLuffy and Momonosuke.

In One Piece Chapter 1026, Mary reports back to combat from the top of the Onigashima building. She said two dragons are fighting and Yamato is injured. Straw Hat Luffy is flying with a pink dragon while the blue one is kaidou-sama. Seeing how Momonosuke told Yamato about his new shape, she believes she'll be able to aid when she transforms into a pink dragon. And Luffy gives the command to fire something to Momo after Kaidou unleashed Bolo Breath. However, after several attempts Momonosuke attacked him in the first place and Kaido is stunned.

One Piece Chapter 1027 might also focus on Nami, Usopp and Tama. Previously we saw O'Toko, Tanguyama and others are enjoying in the Flower Capital. In the meantime, Tama had some flashbacks and decided to leave Wano. She met Tanguyama to get help.

The updates about Orochi would also focus on One Piece Chapter 1027. Fans can also get updates on Jack and Perospero after they're defeated by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi.

Besides, Chapter 1027 is likely to give update on Zoro and Sanji vs. King and Queen's fight.

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1027 is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The raw scans would surface online by October 1 and 2. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

