PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday, saying her melodious voice reverberates across the world.
PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life." PM Modi also called the legendary singer and extended birthday wishes to her, earlier in the morning.
The veteran music star has been the playback voice behind a number of artistes in the Bollywood industry. The 'nightingale of India', who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.
She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)
