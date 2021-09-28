BTS announce four in-person concerts in Los Angeles

South Korean music sensation BTS will hold four in-person concerts in Los Angeles in November and December, the band's label Big Hit Music announced on Tuesday.

'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2.

The event marks the first stage concert for the Grammy-nominated group since the '2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final'.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V. and Jungkook -- also shared a video with their fan group, called ARMY, about the upcoming live event on their YouTube channel.

''Hey ARMY, we are so excited to announce that later this year 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' will be held in LA,'' group leader RM said in the clip.

''We've been itching to tell you. I hope this news will make ARMY glad,'' added Jungkook.

The time for the group and fans to dance together without permission is nearing, said Jin.

''Let's have a fun time together,'' he added.

''We are working hard to compensate you for your long wait. So please look forward to it,'' J-Hope said.

''We purple you, ARMY! See you very soon!'' promised V.

On fan community online platform Reverse, Big Hit Music said they can hold the concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the US after ''taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration''.

The label said they will do their very best ''to bring you an all-new, phenomenal concert while keeping the health of the artists and fans our top priority''.

Expressing regret over not being able to hold concerts in more areas, Big Hit said, ''We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans but fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.'' Ahead of the LA shows, BTS will also hold an online concert, 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' on October 24.

Their 'Map of the Soul' live concert was eventually canceled earlier this year after being postponed indefinitely from its February 2020 dates due to the pandemic.

BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), have remained connected with their fans around the world through many virtual shows like 'BTS Map of the Soul ON: E, which was held last October since the pandemic struck.

More details about the LA concerts are available on Ticketmaster.

