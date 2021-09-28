Left Menu

Piramal Pharma ropes in Kareena Kapoor for baby brand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:43 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: ANI
Piramal Pharma on Tuesday said its consumer products division has roped in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for its baby brand.

Founded in the 1980s, Little's- Baby Wipes and Comfy Baby Pants has an extensive range of products with offerings for every life stage of a child from 0 to 4 years of age.

''Kareena sets a great example of good parenting and resonates with our brand, thus making her a perfect fit.

''Little's as a brand is built around understanding real parents, their journeys and to address every little need of their babies,'' Piramal Pharma Director Nandini Piramal said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma's India consumer products division's portfolio comprises 21 brands.

