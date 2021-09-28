Piramal Pharma ropes in Kareena Kapoor for baby brand
- Country:
- India
Piramal Pharma on Tuesday said its consumer products division has roped in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for its baby brand.
Founded in the 1980s, Little's- Baby Wipes and Comfy Baby Pants has an extensive range of products with offerings for every life stage of a child from 0 to 4 years of age.
''Kareena sets a great example of good parenting and resonates with our brand, thus making her a perfect fit.
''Little's as a brand is built around understanding real parents, their journeys and to address every little need of their babies,'' Piramal Pharma Director Nandini Piramal said in a statement.
Piramal Pharma's India consumer products division's portfolio comprises 21 brands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indians want to visit Thailand, says Tourism Authority of Thailand
Two of India's Top Studios, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, Come together to Produce a Slate of Films at an Investment of Over INR 1,000 Crs
Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in west India
South Korea: KIA to strengthen sales in Indian market, release new cars and raise price
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch