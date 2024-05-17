Goodbye to missed doses! Personalized pills with built-in timers set to become reality

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at the University of Nottingham's Centre for Additive Manufacturing, in collaboration with the Schools of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, have unveiled a revolutionary technique for 3D printing customized pills that deliver multiple drugs in a single dose with timed releases.

The new technique, utilizing Multi-Material InkJet 3D Printing (MM-IJ3DP), enables the fabrication of customised pharmaceutical tablets with tailored drug release profiles, ensuring more precise and effective treatment options for patients.

By using a novel ink formulation sensitive to ultraviolet (UV) light, they can print tablets with intricate internal structures that control the rate at which medication is released. This allows for precise timing of drug delivery, crucial for treating conditions where timing and dosage accuracy are paramount.

The researchers successfully printed 56 pills in a single batch, highlighting the potential for mass production of personalized medications. This advancement could pave the way for a future where patients receive customized, on-demand medication tailored to their specific needs.

"This is an exciting step forwards in the development of personalised medication. This breakthrough not only highlights the potential of 3D printing in revolutionizing drug delivery but also opens up new avenues for the development of next-generation personalized medicines," said Dr Yinfeng He, Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Engineering’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing.

More information is available from Dr Yinfeng He on yinfeng.he@nottingham.ac.uk