Helena Bonham Carter coming back for 'Enola Holmes 2'
- Country:
- United States
British star Helena Bonham Carter is officially returning for the sequel to the 2020 hit ''Enola Holmes''.
Directed by Harry Bradbeer of ''Fleabag'' fame, ''Enola Holmes'' was based on author Nancy Springer’s six-part book series ''The Enola Holmes Mysteries''.
The movie featured ''Stranger Things'' star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, which was played by Hollywood star Henry Cavill.
Carter will once again feature as Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, alongside Brown and Cavill, reported Variety.
They are joined by newcomers David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.
Actor Louis Partridge, who played Tewksbury in the movie, is also returning for the sequel.
''Enola Holmes 2'' will be produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. The movie is expected to start filming in London soon.
Brown and her sister Paige Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions banner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox - Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards; 'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake and more
'Free Guy' star Ryan Reynolds sends message for Indian fans: Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood now
Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake; Masterpiece or monstrosity? Tourists bemused by Arc de Triomphe artwork and more
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake