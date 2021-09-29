Left Menu

Helena Bonham Carter coming back for 'Enola Holmes 2'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:02 IST
Helena Bonham Carter coming back for 'Enola Holmes 2'
  • Country:
  • United States

British star Helena Bonham Carter is officially returning for the sequel to the 2020 hit ''Enola Holmes''.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer of ''Fleabag'' fame, ''Enola Holmes'' was based on author Nancy Springer’s six-part book series ''The Enola Holmes Mysteries''.

The movie featured ''Stranger Things'' star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, which was played by Hollywood star Henry Cavill.

Carter will once again feature as Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, alongside Brown and Cavill, reported Variety.

They are joined by newcomers David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Actor Louis Partridge, who played Tewksbury in the movie, is also returning for the sequel.

''Enola Holmes 2'' will be produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. The movie is expected to start filming in London soon.

Brown and her sister Paige Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions banner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021