Left Menu

'The Mysterious Benedict Society' renewed for season two at Disney Plus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:49 IST
'The Mysterious Benedict Society' renewed for season two at Disney Plus
  • Country:
  • United States

Streamer Disney Plus has green lit the popular series ''The Mysterious Benedict Society'' for a second season.

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart's novel of the same name, the show has been created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavin as showrunners.

Its first season premiered on Disney Plus in June 2020 and followed four gifted orphans who are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency, created by his evil twin brother, Dr. Curtain.

In a statement, the streamer said that the show's sophomore season will begin production in early 2022.

''This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story,'' Hale said.

''The Mysterious Benedict Society'' also stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021