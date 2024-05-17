Left Menu

Indore civic body withdraws ‘military-like’ uniform of its anti-encroachment squad after row

Indore civic body withdraws ‘military-like’ uniform of its anti-encroachment squad after row

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-05-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 08:32 IST
Indore civic body withdraws ‘military-like’ uniform of its anti-encroachment squad after row
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has said that it would withdraw the new uniform of its anti-encroachment squad after opposition Congress alleged that it resembled military fatigues and amounted to insulting the Army.

The uniform has a camouflage pattern, generally associated with the armed forces.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said in a statement on Thursday that the civic body decided to give a uniform to its anti-encroachment squad staff to promote discipline besides bringing uniformity in their attire.

''If this uniform is hurting the sentiments of any person, necessary changes will be made,'' he said.

Earlier, Congress' Chintu Choukse, leader of opposition in the IMC, had claimed that the civic body insulted the Army by selecting ''the uniform of soldiers'' for the anti-encroachment squad personnel.

''These employees are infamous for extortion from carts and street vendors,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
4
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024