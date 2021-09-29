Lee Jun-hyuk, Lee Joo-young to host Busan International Film Festival closing ceremony

South Korean stars Lee Jun-hyuk and Lee Joo-young are set to host the closing ceremony of the upcoming Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the organisers announced Wednesday.

According to the official Twitter page of the BIFF, the socially-distanced opening ceremony will take place at the Busan Cinema Center on the night of October 6.

The 26th edition of Asia's leading movie gala will be held in Busan, South Korea and will run through October 15.

''Only 7 days have left until the 26th Busan International Film Festival! Let us introduce our Closing Ceremony hosts,'' read the post on BIFF's handle alongside the photos of the two actors who have worked together on the 2020 drama sports film ''Baseball Girl''.

Lee Jun-hyuk in internationally known for the fantasy action film series ''Along With the Gods'' and TV series like 2011's ''City Hunter'', also starring Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young, ''Man from the Equator'' (2012) and 2017 crime drama ''Stranger'' with Bae Doona.

Lee Joo-young is known for films like ''Jane'' (2016), the 2018 crime thriller ''The Negotiation'', also starring Hyun Bin and Son ye-jin. She won the actress of the year award for playing the title role in ''Maggie'' at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival.

On the small screen, Lee Joo-young's credits include hit dramas like ''Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo'', ''Something in the Rain'', and ''Itaewon Class''.

She will next be seen in Palm d'Or winning Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean directorial debut ''Broker'', alongside the likes of Song Kang-ho (''Parasite), Bae Doona (''Host'' and ''Kingdom'') and Gang Dong-won (''Peninsula'').

As previously announced, the BIFF will screen 223 films from 70 countries, of which 92 will be world premieres and four will be international premieres.

''Vincenzo'' star Song Joong-ki and ''Parasite'' star Park So-dam will host the opening ceremony of the festival.

The movie gala will open with the world premiere of Im Sang-soo's ''Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness'', which was selected for last year's Cannes 2020 label.

The world premiere of Longman Leung's ''Anita'', which is the much-anticipated biopic about late Hong Kong cinema legend Anita Mui, will close the movie gala.

From India, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's production ''Deep6'' and Aparna Sen's feature ''The Rapist'' will premiere at the festival in 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.

''The Rapist'', starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania, is nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the film gala.

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is also nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award for his latest feature ''No Land's Man'' starring Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

This year, the BIFF has introduced a new section ''On Screen'', which will showcase highly anticipated drama series that will be streamed over online video streaming platforms.

Yeon Sang-ho's ''Hellbound'', Kim Jin-min's ''My Name'', and ''Forbidden'', which was co-directed by Anucha Boonyawatana (Thailand) and Josh Kim (US) are the three dramas that have been invited to launch the segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)