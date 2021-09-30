Left Menu

Rock singer Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer free

Renowned singer Mark Hoppus is now free from cancer.

Rock singer Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer free
Renowned singer Mark Hoppus is now free from cancer. For the unversed, Mark, who is best known as the bassist and vocalist of the rock band Blink-182, was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram and gave a lengthy update about his health, revealing that he's now cancer-free. "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he wrote.

However, Mark still needs time to be fully recovered. "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," he added.

Fans are extremely happy after learning about Mark's good health. "Yaaay. You are a warrior," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations. Take care," another one wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

