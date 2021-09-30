Lily Rose-Depp joins The Weeknd's HBO series 'The Idol'
Actor Lily Rose-Depp will feature opposite Canadian music star The Weeknd in upcoming HBO series ''The Idol''.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will make his acting debut with the series that he will co-write and executive produce, reported Variety.
The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.
The Weeknd created ''The Idol'' with renowned LA nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, who won a BAFTA for his critically-acclaimed HBO show ''Euphoria''.
Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer on the project.
The series will be executive produced by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L Gilbert.
Mary Laws will write on the show and serve as a co-executive producer. Rose-Depp, the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has featured in films such as ''The King'', ''Tusk'', ''The Dancer'' and most recently ''The Voyagers''.
