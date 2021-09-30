Left Menu

Blake Shelton announces new single 'Come Back as a Country Boy'

Singer Blake Shelton is all set to release a new single titled 'Come Back as a Country Boy', which will be an ode to his roots and people of the same upbringing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 10:11 IST
Blake Shelton announces new single 'Come Back as a Country Boy'
Blake Shelton (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Blake Shelton is all set to release a new single titled 'Come Back as a Country Boy', which will be an ode to his roots and people of the same upbringing. As per People magazine, the upcoming single, written by HARDY, Josh Thompson and Jordan Schmidt, is the first of many new tracks that will be featured on the deluxe edition of Shelton's 'Body Language' album coming out on December 3.

The hitmaker opened up about the single and said, "I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there." He added, "We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

In addition to the release of 'Come Back as a Country Boy', the deluxe version of 'Body Language' will be available for pre-order on Friday. The hit album included a duet between Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani titled 'Happy Anywhere'. The track, released in July 2020, topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart -- making it Stefani's second chart-topping country song.

The couple shot the music video of 'Happy Anywhere' in Oklahoma, where they later got married on July 3, 2021. "There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton told People magazine of the video in July 2020.

"We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life," he added. Shelton headlined Music City's Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 9. But before the show, the couple joined Shelton's record label group Warner Music Nashville, BMI and a small, exclusive group of songwriters and publishers for an outdoor event to recognise the chart-topping success of Stefani and Shelton's duets 'Nobody But You' and 'Happy Anywhere'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021