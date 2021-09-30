Left Menu

TV actor Shweta Tiwari hospitalised

Actor Shweta Tiwari is not keeping well.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:09 IST
Shweta Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shweta Tiwari is not keeping well. According to a source, Shweta was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of low blood pressure.

"This is to inform everyone that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure. The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change," the source's statement read. Shweta's team also assured her fans that she will be discharged soon.

For the unversed, Shweta went to Cape Town, South Africa in July for the shoot of the 11th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. After coming back to India, she got busy shooting for her short film in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

