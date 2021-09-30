Disney’s Encanto: New trailer promises a magical story of saving magic

Walt Disney's upcoming animated musical fantasy comedy film Encanto is approaching its release. Encanto is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on November 24, 2021. Recently, Disney has released a brand-new full trailer of the upcoming film, with a caption that reads, "This November, find your magic. SparklesButterfly Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney's #Encanto, coming to theaters this Thanksgiving." Watch the trailer below:

The trailer starts with an elderly woman proudly clarifying how magic is the common link between her family members. Their house, Casita came to life with magic. The trailer also introduces us to the rest of the family members. Almost all of them have their special magical ability, with the only exception of young Maribel. However, when the magic itself is threatened, it's up to Maribel to save it.

The animated film tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia at a magical house in a charming place called Encanto. Every child but one in their magical house has been granted a unique ability such as strength or healing powers. Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers that the magic is under threat and she may be the only one able to save it.

Mirabel must figure out how she fits into her own family in Encanto -- a question so many people ponder, including the makers. The co-director of the film Charise Castro Smith told to Good Morning America, "It started out really personal. Jared Bush and Byron Howard were the ones who came up with this idea and they started out by researching their own families. One of the big questions of the movie is, 'Do I really see my family for who they are?"

He added, "I think this is the first time that we've really tried to handle a large extended family," Howard added. "We have about a dozen principle characters who are very, very important to the story, and that was enormously challenging but the whole team really committed to that from the beginning."

Byron Howard and Jared Bush are the directors of the movie. Encanto was announced during Disney's Investor Day presentation in December 2020, where a clip was shown. It was also announced in that event that Encanto will be released during fall, 2021 announced. By June 2020, Miranda had begun writing the film's music. It will have eight original songs in both Spanish and English. On September 8, 2021, Germaine Franco, co-composer of the songs from Coco, began to score the film.

Beatriz's Mirabel, Encanto also features the character of Mirabel's sister Isabella (voiced by Diane Guererro), her other sister Luisa (Jessica Darrow), her aunt and uncle Pepa and Félix (Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo), and her cousin Dolores (Adassa). The other additional characters are voiced by María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Angie Cepeda and RhenzyFeliz.

Encanto premieres in theaters on November 24. Stay tuned to get more updates on animated films.

