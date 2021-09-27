Aggretsuko Season 4 arriving in December, Netflix teases mysterious new character

One of Netflix's anticipated anime series Aggretsuko Season 4 finally got its premiere date. Recently, Netflix has confirmed that the new season of Aggretsuko will premiere on the streaming service in December of 2021.

During the special anime spotlight as part of Netflix's TUDUM Global Live Fan Event, Netflix confirmed that Aggretsuko Season 4 will be launching with the streaming service sometime in December 2021. Although the exact date is yet to be revealed, fans can start counting the days for the launching of their most awaited Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko Season 4.

Netflix has also released its first poster, teasing a mysterious new character, and announced its release. The caption reads: "Get ready to rock on with Retsuko in AGGRETSUKO SEASON 4 coming December 2021 only on @netflix."

Get ready to rock on with Retsuko in AGGRETSUKO SEASON 4 coming December 2021 only on @netflix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kfl8lhOM5R — Aggretsuko (@aggretsuko) September 25, 2021

Aggretsuko Season 4 is again directed by Rarecho and produced by Fanworks. Netflix officially teases the new season as such, "Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move."

Fans are ardently waiting to see whether there will be a close relationship between Haida and Retsuko in Aggretsuko Season 4.

In Aggretsuko Season 4, we found Retsuko and his other band members have faced several challenges. Besides, Retsuko is in financial trouble and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. Meanwhile, Hyodo discovers that a fan who accosted Retsuko also runs that fake idol group's account. Now Retsuko lives with his mother and takes a break from her job. Her friends are worried. However, Haida promises to help and keep her safe.

Although the creators are silent on the plot of Aggretsuko Season 4, still Netflix's announcement regarding Season 4 during Christmas 2020 hinted at the plot. The Twitter post comes with a picture of Retsuko wearing a Santa hat and red dress, and seemingly announcing the coming of Aggretsuko Season 4 at a microphone, while also wishing Merry Christmas to all. No wonder Fenneko and Haida are seen in the picture standing beside Retsuko.

The official trailer and the concrete release date are yet to come. We will surely post new updates as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

