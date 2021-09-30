Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' to release in India in October

Filmmaker Ridley Scott's historical drama ''The Last Duel'' will hit the theatres in the country on October 22, the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Scott, ''The Last Duel'' is headlined by Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

The movie is described as ''a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France''. It is backed by 20th Century Studios and Scott.

''Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver), two friends turned bitter rivals,'' the synopsis read.

Damon and Affleck, who had famously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 movie ''Good Will Hunting'', have penned the script with Nicole Holofcener, the Oscar-nominated scribe of ''Can You Ever Forgive Me?''.

''The Last Duel'' had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

