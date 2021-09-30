Left Menu

Makers of the much-awaited Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' have dropped the first groovy song titled 'Chanel No 5', which features all lead cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:23 IST
Diljit, Shehnaaz, Sonam shake a leg on latest song 'Chanel No 5'
Still from the song 'Chanel No 5' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the much-awaited Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' have dropped the first groovy song titled 'Chanel No 5', which features all lead cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. Presented by Tips Punjabi, the fun track is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the music is directed and composed by Intense and the lyrics are penned by Raj Ranjhod.

In the song, the actors are all dressed in gorgeous Indian attire for an event. While Sonam looks stunning in a light pink lehenga, Shehnaaz looks super cute in a green-and-pink lehenga. Diljit looks dashing in a brown blazer and yellow turban. Sharing a clip of the song on his Instagram handle, Diljit captioned the post, "5 Number Chanel Da... Aa Geya Gana @tipspunjabi Waleya de Channel Te.. #HonslaRakh Veere...15th October."

Netizens flooded the comments section with positive feedback. "Wow, this song is so catchy!! I love the music and lyrics and your voice ofcourse," a social media user wrote.

"Shehnaazgill looking gorgeous," another added. 'Honsla Rakh' revolves around the ups and down in the parenting journey of a single father (Diljit), filled with hilarious episodes, and his attempt to find love again (played by Sonam), only to have his ex (Shehnaaz) return in his life.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind. 'Honsla Rakh' is also Shehnaaz Gill's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. The actor has not yet posted anything on her social media handles.

The film is all set to release worldwide on October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

