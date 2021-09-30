Jyotika's 'Udanpirappe' to release on Amazon Prime Video in October

Jyotika-starrer family drama ''Udanpirappe'' is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 14, the streamer announced on Thursday.

''Udanpirappe'' is the second of the four-film collaboration slate between Amazon and south star Suriya's 2D Entertainment after ''Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum''.

Directed and written by Era Saravanan, ''Udanpirappe'' also stars Sasikumar and Samuthirakani. The film, which marks Jyotika's 50th feature, will be released in Tamil and Telugu (''Raktha Sambandham'').

''Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, 'Udanpirappe' is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions,'' the synopsis shared by the streamer read.

The film is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian attached as a co-producer.

Kalaiyarasan and Soori also round out the cast of the film.

