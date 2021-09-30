John Abraham locks Republic Day release for 'Attack'

Bollywood star John Abraham on Thursday announced that his upcoming film “Attack” will be theatrically released on January 26, 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, the action film is written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand.

The film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

In a social media post on Twitter, the 48-year-old actor shared the release date of “Attack”.

“A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!,” he wrote, alongside a poster from the film.

The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Attack” also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is a jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)