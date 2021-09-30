Left Menu

John Abraham locks Republic Day release for 'Attack'

Bollywood star John Abraham on Thursday announced that his upcoming film Attack will be theatrically released on January 26, 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day.Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, the action film is written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand.The film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.In a social media post on Twitter, the 48-year-old actor shared the release date of Attack.A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:36 IST
John Abraham locks Republic Day release for 'Attack'
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star John Abraham on Thursday announced that his upcoming film “Attack” will be theatrically released on January 26, 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, the action film is written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand.

The film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

In a social media post on Twitter, the 48-year-old actor shared the release date of “Attack”.

“A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!,” he wrote, alongside a poster from the film.

The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Attack” also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is a jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021