The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 to finally come in November 2021

It has been almost five months since the History channel dropped the eighth season of the reality series The Curse of Oak Island. Season 8 dropped its final episode on May 4, 2021. The good news is that History Channel has finally renewed The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 and announced its release date.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is scheduled to premiere on November 2, 2021.

The real-life treasure hunting series was tuned by nearly three million viewers each week, noted the University of Calgary. Since 2014, History premiered all the earlier seasons of the show in November. Also, the makers are steadily increasing the episode counts since it was first premiered in 2014. So, we could expect more episodes than before in The Curse of Oak Island Season 9.

Due to the restriction of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nova Scotia and Canada, the cast and the crew members had to face difficulty traveling to Oak Island this present year. Moreover, until July, Nova Scotia was closed for international travelers, which hampered the filming of Season 9.

It looks like the filming for The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 started in July. Devdiscourse already informed in July that the filming had secretly begun. At the time, the Facebook page 'Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway' revealed some images of trucks, diggers, and heavy machinery in Oak Island with the caption: "A new excavator arrived today.!Appx 20-25 vehicles...I think it's safe to say they are back at it! No sign of the brothers or any of the US gang yet.! Last nights sunset was amazing! Loving being back at my happy place!"

Recap: The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina. Season 8 ends with the Lagina brothers getting closer to the exact area of the money pit. They are convinced that their theories are working right. It seems The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will show the Laginas finally discovering the buried treasure.

Before the renewal of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9, Drayton told, "There are certain legends about Oak Island. You hear about legendary objects connected to [the island] and we got to hold some of these legendary Oak Island objects in our hands this year. That is pretty special. Fans are going to love it. [It] is bloody fantastic."

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will arrive on History Channel at 9 pm ET on November 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.

