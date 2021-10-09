Left Menu

Akshay Kumar wraps shoot of his next film with Ranjit M Tewari

The movie, backed by Pooja Entertainment, is currently being called Production No. 41.The 54-year-old superstar shared the news in a post on social media and said he had a memorable time working on the film.

Akshay Kumar Image Credit: IANS
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday said he has finished filming for his next movie directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

The movie, backed by Pooja Entertainment, is currently being called Production No. 41.

The 54-year-old superstar shared the news in a post on social media and said he had a memorable time working on the film. ''Can't believe it's a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!,'' he wrote, alongside a photograph of cast and crew. The movie, which was shot in London, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, among others. The project marks the second collaboration between Kumar, Tewari and production banner Pooja Entertainment after ''Bellbottom'', which released in theatres in August this year. Kumar has a slew of films that are set to release in the coming months, including ''Sooryavanshi'', ''Prithiviraj'', ''Bachchan Pandey'', ''Atrangi Re'', ''Ram Setu'' and ''Raksha Bandhan''.

