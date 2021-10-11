Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to actor Nedumudi Venu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to actor Nedumudi Venu, saying his demise is a loss to the world of films and culture. He was 73.Modi tweeted, Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to actor Nedumudi Venu, saying his demise is a loss to the world of films and culture. Venu, rated as one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema, died at a private hospital in Kerala after a spell of illness. He was 73.

Modi tweeted, ''Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' Having recovered from COVID-19, Venu had been unwell for quite some time and was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

