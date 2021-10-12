Anthony Hopkins to star in Florian Zeller's 'The Son'

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has joined the star cast of 'The Son', Florian Zeller's follow-up to 'The Father'. Anthony, who won the best actor Academy Award for his lead performance in the Florian Zeller directorial 'The Father', has now joined Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby in the all-star 'The Son' cast, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking about the casting of Anthony, Zeller said "After our journey on The Father, I couldn't make another film without Anthony." "He was the first one to read The Son's script, as one of its characters was written especially for him. Having him by our side to tell this new story has been an honor, a profound joy, and very emotional," he added.

Newcomer Zen McGrath will also co-star for the film's titular role. Commenting on Zen's casting for the film that has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics (SPC), Zeller said he wanted a "new, unexpected face for the part. After a global casting search, I found Zen and was immediately dazzled by his intensity and his emotional power."

For the unversed, 'The Son' has just wrapped production in London. SPC, which previously worked with Zeller on 'The Father', acquired rights for North America and a string of international territories in Asia and Eastern Europe.

As with 'The Father', 'The Son' was also adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton ('Dangerous Liaisons'), from Zeller's critically acclaimed stage play. 'The Son' focuses on Peter (Hugh) as his busy life with his new partner Emma (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

The young man is troubled, distant, and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas' condition sets the family on a dangerous course. The film is being produced by Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman ('The King's Speech'), as well as Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone ('The Father') alongside Zeller. Film4 is co-financing. Shooting is expected to start in the coming weeks.

According to Variety, International sales on 'The Son' are being handled by Cross City Films and Embankment, with Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance co-repping US rights. Zeller is rolling off 'The Father' which won two BAFTAs and a pair of Academy Awards for adapted screenplay and the leading actor for Sir Anthony Hopkins. 'The Father' also earned Oscar nominations for best picture, editing, production design, and supporting actor. (ANI)

