Tripti Dimri on reuniting with Anvita Dutt for 'Qala': She's a magician

Supernatural thriller ''Bulbbul'' turned out to be a game changer for Tripti Dimri and the actor is confident that her next film with director Anvita Dutt will also be equally liked by the audiences.

The actor-director duo are currently working on ''Qala'', which is once again backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the banner behind ''Bulbbul'' which released on Netflix in 2020. Talking about ''Qala'', Dimri said Dutt is doing exactly what she did with ''Bulbbul'' -- creating magic.

''I'm collaborating with Anvita Dutt for 'Qala' now and it's been amazing. We are almost done shooting. We have about five days of shooting left. It's always fun to work with her.

''She's a magician. She can create magic and that's what she did with 'Bulbbul' and that's what she is doing with 'Qala'. She lets you experiment with the character. She lets you breathe, which is very important for any actor,'' the 27-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

Dimri is eager to see the reaction of the audience to ''Qala'', another Netflix project, as she said the whole team has given their ''200 per cent'' to the movie.

''I'm just really excited for the film to be ready and I'm really excited for people to watch it. We are all very happy that we got another chance to work together. Hopefully, in future we'll work together again,'' she added.

''Qala'' is described as a ''heart-breaking'' story about a daughter who craves for her mother's love.

The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee and marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's foray into films.

Dimri said almost the entire team of ''Bulbbul'', including director of photography Siddharth Dewan, production designer Meenal Agarwal and costume designer Veera Kapur Ee, returned for ''Qala''.

''When you know each other, there's a different level of comfort. You're just very easy on the set and that's how I felt.

''We all are like a big family now, and you don't feel like 'working, working'. You feel like you're having fun and then doing some work. And that's how it felt. And it was just a beautiful experience.'' Dimri, who hails from Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, made her debut with 2017 movie ''Poster Boys'' and later featured in 2018's ''Laila Majnu'', directed by Sajid Ali and penned by Imtiaz Ali.

But it was ''Bulbbul'' that helped the actor gain prominence. Set in Bengal of the early 20th century, the movie followed a young girl's journey from innocence to strength as the legend of a 'chudail' (witch) casts a shadow over her world.

Dimri said things have changed for her after the film.

''Earlier, people would not take you very seriously as an actor but that has kind of changed. There are a lot of people in the industry who are now willing to work with me, which is a great feeling for me.

''Everything feels great now. You always feel good when your work is going in the right direction. So that is something that I'm feeling right now. I hope it keeps going that way for me,'' she added.

Dimri recently walked the ramp with her ''Bulbbul'' co-star Rahul Bose for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded Sunday.

Singh, the new creative director of fashion label Satya Paul, presented his collection 'The Master’s Words' during the showcase.

Dimri said walking the ramp for the noted designer was special because it was her first as a showstopper.

''I have walked the ramp before. I've done a couple of shows, I guess four years ago. But this time the feeling was different because I was walking the ramp as a showstopper. Earlier, whatever shows I'd done, they were all as a model.

''It was an amazing feeling. I was really excited and a little nervous too because I've had tragedies on the ramp before. I was just hoping that I don't trip, that I don't make a mistake. But that's all a part of being on a show and it went really well.'' Personally, Dimri said she is ''not really into fashion'' as she chooses her clothes according to her comfort level.

''I go with whatever I feel comfortable in. There are phases with me. At times, you will see me wearing dresses and all similar kinds, by the way. There'll be a phase, where I'm into floral prints, and another phase where I'll be in check shirts or bell-bottoms.

''I also don't follow a style icon, but I really like Sonam Kapoor's style because I think she looks good in whatever she wears. She is the style icon of our industry.'' PTI RB RDS BK BK

