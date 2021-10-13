AMC announces 'Walking Dead' anthology series 'Tales of the Walking Dead'

American TV network AMC has greenlit an anthology series set in the world of its popular show ''The Walking Dead''.

Titled ''Tales of the Walking Dead'', the new show will have six one-hour episodes, featuring both new and existing characters, AMC said in a statement.

Channing Powell, who has worked as a writer and producer on both ''The Walking Dead'' and its spin-off ''Fear the Walking Dead'', will serve as the showrunner.

He will work alongside Scott M Gimple, the chief content officer of ''The Walking Dead'' universe, the network said.

''I started as a fan of 'The Walking Dead' and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs.

''That's nuts and I'm so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show,'' Powell said.

Gimple said the new series will run on ''new voices, perspectives, and ideas'' and showcase stories that haven't been told earlier.

''I'm thrilled to be Channing's consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV,'' he added.

''Tales of the Walking Dead'' will start production early next year. It will later premiere on AMC and its streaming service AMC Plus.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said the world of ''The Walking Dead'' has the potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling.

He believes that the episodic anthology format of ''Tales of the Walking Dead'' will be an entry point for the new viewers into the franchise.

''We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)