Sitharaman: Kejriwal Should Account for Maliwal's Actions

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized for not speaking out on alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Kejriwal of "shamelessly" associating himself with accused Bibhav Kumar. Sitharaman highlights AAP's alleged anti-women stance, citing incidents involving Somnath Bharti and others. She criticizes the Congress for potential support of Bharti, accused of assaulting his wife. Kejriwal's appearance with Kumar despite allegations raises questions, according to Sitharaman.
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue of alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal, and said he is instead ''shamelessly'' moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise.
The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Finance Minister said the Gandhi family members will be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.
A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal on Lucknow, she noted.
It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP, she said.
Maliwal has alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted'' her at the chief minister's official residence.
The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case.
