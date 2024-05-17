Left Menu

Sitharaman: Kejriwal Should Account for Maliwal's Actions

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized for not speaking out on alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Kejriwal of "shamelessly" associating himself with accused Bibhav Kumar. Sitharaman highlights AAP's alleged anti-women stance, citing incidents involving Somnath Bharti and others. She criticizes the Congress for potential support of Bharti, accused of assaulting his wife. Kejriwal's appearance with Kumar despite allegations raises questions, according to Sitharaman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:36 IST
Sitharaman: Kejriwal Should Account for Maliwal's Actions
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue of alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal, and said he is instead ''shamelessly'' moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise.

The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Finance Minister said the Gandhi family members will be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal on Lucknow, she noted.

It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP, she said.

Maliwal has alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted'' her at the chief minister's official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024