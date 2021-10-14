'Tabbar' explores themes like evil vs good: Ajitpal Singh

Award-winning filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, best known for his acclaimed feature debut “Fire In The Mountains”, on Thursday said while his upcoming web series “Tabbar” can be categorised as a crime thriller, it is essentially a human drama.

Singh, who has also garnered appreciation for his short “Rammat Gammat”, is awaiting the release of “Tabbar” which is set to premiere on SonyLIV on Friday.

The director said he is grateful to SonyLIV and Jar Pictures for giving him the opportunity to dwell deeper into varied human emotions with “Tabbar”.

“I have always been attracted to stories that provide me possibilities and freedom to explore subtext and themes. ‘Tabbar’ is one such story.

“On the surface, it’s a crime thriller, but once you dig deeper, it’s a human drama and you will find themes like God vs no God, Evil vs Good, drugs along with spirituality and suffering. I was confident that if I was given freedom, I will be able to shape this story in a very refreshing way mainly because I also come from Punjab and I understand that land very well,” Singh said in a statement.

“It takes years to build a body of work and it's amazing that my short, feature and series is coming out in 2021,” he added.

“Tabbar” is a homecoming for the filmmaker whose father, a farmer and ex-Army man, ran a cinema hall in Bathinda but had to migrate to Gujarat after long curfews in the face of militancy when Singh was eight-year-old.

Meanwhile, SonyLIV has been launched in Canada with “Tabbar”, which is releasing in 28 global territories including the European Union, the UK, the Middle East, North Africa, Singapore, Australia, India, Canada and New Zealand.

“I am glad that SonyLIV is launching in Canada with ‘Tabbar’. Earlier this year, my debut feature, ‘Fire in the Mountains’, premiered at Sundance and my short ‘Rammat Gammat’ premiered on Mubi. Both have been screened around the globe. As a storyteller, I believe we can transcend borders. I hope audiences in Canada and the UK will enjoy ‘Tabbar’,” Singh said.

Set in Jalandhar, “Tabbar” charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident and promises a memorable thriller in the heart of rural Punjab.

The eight-episode show is produced by Jar Pictures and boasts of an ensemble cast including Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Kanwaljit Singh, and Ranvir Shorey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)