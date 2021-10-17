Left Menu

First look at Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer for 'The Sandman' unveiled

Gwendoline Christie looks devilish in the first look at her character in the upcoming Netflix series 'The Sandman'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:10 IST
First look at Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer for 'The Sandman' unveiled
Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Gwendoline Christie looks devilish in the first look at her character in the upcoming Netflix series 'The Sandman'. As reported by Deadline, at Saturday's virtual DC FanDome event, viewers got a glimpse at the 'Game of Thrones' alum as the series' Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. The first look images see Christie donning dark attire and a pair of ominous-looking wings.

Based on the popular comic book series, the series is described as a "rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven." 'The Sandman' follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Christie will appear alongside Tom Sturridge's Dream/Morpheus. The series also features Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Allan Heinberg serves as executive producer and showrunner. David S. Goyer serves as executive producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project. Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021