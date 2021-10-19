Left Menu

Zac Efron celebrates his 34th birthday, says he's getting old

Hollywood star Zac Efron feels blessed to be able to spend his 34th birthday making one of the most special movies of his life.

Zac Efron (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Zac Efron feels blessed to be able to spend his 34th birthday making one of the most special movies of his life. "This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome... couldn't be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much," he wrote on Instagram.

Zac also joked about getting old. "It's my bday again? I'm gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all," he added.

Alongside the birthday note, the 'High School Musical' fame actor posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram where he could be seen enjoying the beach in Thailand. Fans flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages.

"Happy birthday handsome," a social media user wrote. "Woaaah. You look so hot. Can't take my eyes off you," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Zac is working on 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

