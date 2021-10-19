Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav to come up with comedy film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav are all set to tickle your funny bone with their new film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'. Helmed by Deepak Sisodia, 'Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi' is touted as a good mix of comedy, romance, and emotions.

Talking about the same, Shreyas said, "I agreed to do this film because it offered me a role which is extremely relatable with the masses. The need of the hour is to tell stories that entertain the family as a whole and stay with you forever. This is a film you can watch whenever you are feeling low and it will give you a feel-good experience every single time." Kanika Tiwari is also a part of the film, which is written by Mahesh Rooniwal. (ANI)

