Left Menu

Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav to come up with comedy film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav are all set to tickle your funny bone with their new film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:25 IST
Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav to come up with comedy film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'
Rajpal Yadav and Shreyas Talpade (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav are all set to tickle your funny bone with their new film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'. Helmed by Deepak Sisodia, 'Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi' is touted as a good mix of comedy, romance, and emotions.

Talking about the same, Shreyas said, "I agreed to do this film because it offered me a role which is extremely relatable with the masses. The need of the hour is to tell stories that entertain the family as a whole and stay with you forever. This is a film you can watch whenever you are feeling low and it will give you a feel-good experience every single time." Kanika Tiwari is also a part of the film, which is written by Mahesh Rooniwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021