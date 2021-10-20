Left Menu

Jason Momoa sustained multiple injuries during 'Aquaman 2' shoot

It's not at all easy for actor Jason Momoa to shoot 'Aquaman 2' as he suffered multiple injuries on the sets.

It's not at all easy for actor Jason Momoa to shoot 'Aquaman 2' as he suffered multiple injuries on the sets. During the latest episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Jason opened up about the injuries, reported Fox News.

"I'm getting old...I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," he shared. Jason is no stranger to injuring himself. He had earlier revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, leaving a scar.

Reportedly, he was also hit by a stuntman while filming 'Braven' in 2018. (ANI)

