Couture Runway Week Season 4 Emphasis on Business for Next Generation Designers

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Couture Runway Week held its 4th season at Crown Plaza Okhla New Delhi and showcased collections from over 45 designers. GFF Couture Runway Week, which concluded its winter festive Edition 2021, invited designers from across India for two days of fashion week. Designer Robert Naorem opened the fashion week, Saaj by Ankita on day 2 whereas Manoviraj Khosla was the event’s finale designer who showcased his collection along with various upcoming designers Ideebs London by AaliyaDeeba, GKOD by Kodakanchi Toral Yadav, Maatriz Atelier by ZeelRituAgaarwal, Ilakshi, Bagru Cotton by Rakesh, Chandramin Fashion Studio by Dikshit Bhavsar, Chitwan Kaur, Vinyasa by Shweta, Mohan Tailors by Tushar & Bhupesh, Rasam Creation, Vedika Gupta, Lakshmi Channya, Shiv Naresh, Ayushi, Cindy Pers, Mav, Label aham by Akash Rajput, Pushpanjali Couture, Vastram by Priti, Vibhuti& Sudhanshu, Chinakshi&Anshika, KarannBatraa, Bloggers walk by Foot fuel, Salil Kapoor, Riddhi Creations, Sara Miraz Khan. Students of IiftNaraina, Passion Academy, ICF, AAD, Iift Bareilly & Ludhiana also showcased their Collection. Designer Anurag Gupta, Amin Farista and Wardan showcased special khadi Collection. Book Release of ''How To Move On'' written by Prashansa, was done by celebrity Rapper Maddy. Show attractions were Celebrities Like Dr. Deepa Mallik Padma Shri, Arjun Awardee President Paralympic Committee, Sharad Kumar Bronze Medalist Paralympic Tokyo 2020, the show got added Glamour by Rapper Maddy from MTV Splits Villa, Actor Vishal Singh, Akshit Sukhija, Manya Singh and Suman Rao Femina Miss India fame along with Actress Subha Rajput and Roshni Sahota. ''It gives us much pleasure to see young dynamic designers showcase their talent at CRW platform every season,” said Aarti Tiwari, CRW Managing Director. The event also had witnessed business-to-business marketplace which allowed designers to exhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to support brands to build networks and expand business. The event was attended by Bloggers, investors, buyers and fashion enthusiasts.

Fashion week was supported for Cancer program by Organic food manufacture El World Agro, the MD of El world Agro, Mr. SN Dwivedi emphasizes on consumption of Organic food to avoid cancer risks and brand Shahnaz Husain gifted special cosmetics for Cancer patients in the event. The event’s Winter Edition gifting sponsors included Foot Fuel, Belsorisso and Hohmgrain. Multani Jewellers as Jewelry partners, Pressto as Wardrobe Maintenance and DCOP as Photography and cinematography partners. Offload events as Event partners. SG model Management as Talent partners. The official Design Partner was Satyam Fashion Institute and Fashion Partner IIFT, Backstage Partner FDDI & INIFD, Makeup Partner Lakme Academy. Image: Couture Runway Week Season 4 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)