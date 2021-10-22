Octavia Spencer to lead FX series 'The Bobby Love Show'

Left Menu

Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer will star in and executive produce the upcoming FX show The Bobby Love Show.Written by Shalisha Francis-Feusner, the show comes from Kerry Washingtons Simpson Street Productions and ABC Signature.Francis-Feusner will also serve as showrunner on the series, which is a dramatic true account of an escaped convict, Bobby Love, and his wife of 35 years, Cheryl Love, who never knew his secret.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:22 IST
Written by Shalisha Francis-Feusner, the show comes from Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions and ABC Signature.

Francis-Feusner will also serve as showrunner on the series, which is a dramatic true account of an escaped convict, Bobby Love, and his wife of 35+ years, Cheryl Love, who never knew his secret. The Loves’ story was featured in a 2020 multi-part series on Brandon Stanton’s Humans of New York blog where it went viral and led to a 10-way bidding war for the rights, reported Deadline.

As a Black child in the Jim Crow South, Bobby Love found himself in legal trouble before his 14th birthday. Sparked by the desperation he felt in the face of limited options and the pull of the streets, Love became a master thief. He soon found himself facing a 30-year prison sentence. But Love was smarter than his jailers. He escaped, fled to New York, changed his name, and started a new life as “Bobby Love.” During that time, he worked multiple jobs to support his wife and their growing family, coached Little League, attended church, took his kids to Disneyland, and led an otherwise normal life. Then it all came crashing down.

Spencer and Brian Clisham will executive produce the show through Orit Entertainment, along with Washington and Pilar Savone through Simpson Street. Konner, Bobby Love and Cheryl Love, Jocelyn Hayes-Simpson and Brandon Stanton also serve as executive producers, as well as Jocelyn Hayes Simpson. ABC Signature is the studio.

