My Hero Academia Chapter 331 in on hiatus, Stars & Shigaraki battle continues

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will be the next installment to be out. Unfortunately, the manga will be on a week's hiatus, and Chapter 331 will release on October 31, 2021.

In the last chapter, we saw American Number One Hero Star causes major damages to the opponent. And now it's a tough time for the opponent. My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will start with the two mysterious Heroes, Star and Stripe talking to the pilot. They saw a villain and the pilot said that it is Tomura Shigaraki, the Japanese villain. The epic battle with Stars and Shigaraki will be continued in Chapter 331 of the manga My Hero Academia.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 330, the pilot revealed the power of Tomura Shigaraki. However, Star and Stripe decided to fight back. As soon as Star and his force faced Shigaraki with planes, Star ordered the plane to get into the battle. Stripe unleashes a massive Quirk that hurts Shigaraki. As a result, he starts to bleed and was unable to breathe.

In the meantime, the pilot uses a laser against Shigaraki to blast him. The pilot thinks this is not an easy task for the International heroes to fight with Shigaraki but Stripe thinks they will take him down.

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will show how Stripe and others defeat Shigaraki. In the last chapter, we saw All For One taking over and started speaking to Tomura. He said, that if Star hates him, then she must hate him even more, and that will be the beginning of a bright future for both sides. Tomura's eyes turn white, and we see some flashbacks and massive explosions with black rays occur.

We will update My Hero Academia Chapter 331 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and translated into English by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

