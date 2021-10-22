Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 in on hiatus, Stars & Shigaraki battle continues

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:37 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 331 in on hiatus, Stars & Shigaraki battle continues
My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will release on October 31., 2021. Image Credit: Instagram / My Hero Academia Chapter
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will be the next installment to be out. Unfortunately, the manga will be on a week's hiatus, and Chapter 331 will release on October 31, 2021.

In the last chapter, we saw American Number One Hero Star causes major damages to the opponent. And now it's a tough time for the opponent. My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will start with the two mysterious Heroes, Star and Stripe talking to the pilot. They saw a villain and the pilot said that it is Tomura Shigaraki, the Japanese villain. The epic battle with Stars and Shigaraki will be continued in Chapter 331 of the manga My Hero Academia.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 330, the pilot revealed the power of Tomura Shigaraki. However, Star and Stripe decided to fight back. As soon as Star and his force faced Shigaraki with planes, Star ordered the plane to get into the battle. Stripe unleashes a massive Quirk that hurts Shigaraki. As a result, he starts to bleed and was unable to breathe.

In the meantime, the pilot uses a laser against Shigaraki to blast him. The pilot thinks this is not an easy task for the International heroes to fight with Shigaraki but Stripe thinks they will take him down.

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will show how Stripe and others defeat Shigaraki. In the last chapter, we saw All For One taking over and started speaking to Tomura. He said, that if Star hates him, then she must hate him even more, and that will be the beginning of a bright future for both sides. Tomura's eyes turn white, and we see some flashbacks and massive explosions with black rays occur.

We will update My Hero Academia Chapter 331 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and translated into English by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Summary revealed: Yuuji Itadori finally meets Higuruma!

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021