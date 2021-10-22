TIMELINE-Major accidents on movie and television sets

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/alec-baldwin-fires-gun-movie-set-killing-cinematographer-authorities-say-2021-10-22 a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on set during filming of movie "Rust" on Thursday.

The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents, from prop guns to car crashes and chariot races. Below is a timeline of some high-profile accidents that took place on filming sets:

1959 - An accident occurs during the filming of the chariot race in the Hollywood epic "Ben-Hur", starring Charlton Heston, in which a stunt man is injured. 1982 - A helicopter crash kills three actors, two of them children, and injures six on the set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie". In the following years, the production team is found responsible for several labour violations, prompting the introduction of new safety standards in the industry.

1984 - 26-year-old actor Jon-Erik Hexum fatally shoots himself in the head with a gun loaded with a blank on the set of television series "Cover Up". 1993 - Brandon Lee, son of late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with improperly-made dummy rounds on the set of "The Crow" . After six hours of unsuccessful surgery, Lee is declared dead at the age of 28.

2003 – Lead actress Uma Thurman https://reut.rs/3jmZADd has a car crash that crushes her knees and leaves her with a concussion on the set of Quentin Tarantino film "Kill Bill". 2007 - Special effects technician https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-batman/batman-film-technician-dies-in-accident-idUKL2576601720070925 involved in the filming of Batman movie "The Dark Knight" dies in a car accident after his vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of a test run-through at a special effects facility.

2011 - An awry explosion kills https://www.reuters.com/article/idUS376323146720111028 a stunt man and seriously injures a second on the set of the action sequel "The Expendables 2" in Bulgaria. 2014 - 71-year-old actor Harrison Ford https://www.reuters.com/article/people-harrisonford-idUSL2N0P012Y20140619 requires surgery on a broken leg after being struck by a heavy hydraulic metal door on the set of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

2015 - A stunt woman is severely injured in a motorcycle crash on the set of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" that leads to her arm being amputated. Later on the same set, a stunt man dies crushed under a Hummer vehicle. 2017 – Female stunt driver dies https://www.reuters.com/article/film-deadpool-death-idINKCN1AV2FY on the set of superhero movie "Deadpool 2" in downtown Vancouver after she lost control of her motorcycle during a stunt and crashed through a window of a building across the street. (Compiled by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Enrico Sciacovelli and Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

