Odd News Roundup: Sheep replace cars as they cross Madrid en route to winter pastures
The streets of Madrid were filled with sheep and the clanking of bells on Sunday as shepherds guided their flocks through the heart of the Spanish capital, following ancient seasonal herding routes. Locals lined the route to welcome back the spectacle, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
