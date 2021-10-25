Left Menu

The King's Man: Posters of new actors wearing their character’s outfit revealed

20th Century Studios has released posters of seven new characters introduced in the film. Image Credit: 20th Century Studio
The King's Man is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated action spy movies fans have passionately been waiting for. After eight instances of delays, the film finally got its release date on December 22, 2021.

Recently, 20th Century Studios has released posters of seven new characters introduced in the film. This includes Rhys Ifans as Grigori Rasputin, Harris Dickinson as Conrad, Ralph Fiennes as Orlando (Duke of Oxford), Djimon Hounsou as Shola, Gemma Arterton as Polly, Tom Hollander as King George V and Matthew Goode as Captain Morton.

Each poster is tagged with "see #TheKingsMan in two months", with the film's release date that is just before Christmas. The film will play in theaters for 45 days before heading to digital platforms.

Matthew Vaughn-directed The King's Man movie is a prequel and the third film in the Kingsman film series. It is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar and published by Marvel's Icon Comics imprint.

The King's Man movie follows a man's attempt to stop the crime and other criminal masterminds before they declare war and wipe out millions of people.

The premise of The King's Man movie as described by The 20th Century Studios is as follows: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

The King's Man is directed, produced and co-written by Matthew Vaughn with Karl Gajdusek. Check out the poster below:

